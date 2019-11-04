First Alert: Chilly this morning but nice this afternoon

Good morning everyone! We’re starting off your day cool! Temps are starting off in the mid to low the 40s across the area. Skies will be mostly sunny today with highs into the upper 60s. Temps will fall into the 50s this evening. Lows will be into the mid-40s.
Sunny skies will continue into Tuesday with highs in the low 70s. We warm up into the mid-70s by midweek in advance of a cold front that will move in on Thursday. This will give us a good chance of showers Thursday and early Friday morning.
This weekend is looking nice with sunny skies and highs in the low 60s.
