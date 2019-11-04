Couple charged with livestock theft in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A married couple has been charged in connection to stolen cattle in the Richton area.
The Perry County Sheriff’s Office charged 49-year-old Stephen Curtiss Cole and 35-year-old Britni Michelle Cole with livestock theft on Monday.
Perry County Sheriff’s Mitch Nobles said the office received a report of stolen cattle on Saturday, Oct. 26, and an investigation led to the arrests.
The Coles were booked in the Perry County Jail and are expected to make their initial court appearances this week.
