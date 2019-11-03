Jones College falls to Northwest in MACJC semifinals, 24-17

SENATOBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - It was a hard-fought game for the Jones College Bobcats, but their hopes of advancing to the next round of the MACJC playoffs ended after losing to the Northwest Mississippi Rangers Saturday, 24-17.
“We dug a hole and we dugout,” said JC head coach Steve Buckley after the lost. “We didn’t dig enough dirt today.”
Northwest running back Jaquerrious Williams scored the first touchdown of the game from eight yards out to give the Rangers a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter.
The Bobcats tied the game on a 4-yard run from freshman running back Ladamian Webb.
A 38-yard field goal from Bobcat’s kicker Cristofer Thompson gave them a 10-7 lead early in the third quarter.
Northwest took the lead with a 12-yard touchdown pass from redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Walker to redshirt sophomore wider receiver Braden Smith, bringing the score to 14-10.
The Bobcats regained the lead on a 55-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Fred Barnum to sophomore wide receiver Natorian Watts.
Early in the fourth quarter, Barnum was picked off by Northwest sophomore defensive back Jayce Rogers.
Northwest capitalized off the interception the drive with a 38-yard touchdown pass from Walker to sophomore wide receiver Mack Martin III to give them a 21-17 lead.
On the next drive, Barnum threw another pick, and Northwest was able to score off that turnover with a 36-yard field goal.
Another Barnum interception into the endzone late in the fourth quarter secured the Rangers spot for the next round of the playoffs.
Barnum finished the game 16-of-29 completed passes with 194 passing yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions.
Watts had 107 receiving yards and four catches. Running back Kalyn Grandberry finished with 89 yards on 15 carries and Webb finished with 66 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown. Sophomore linebacker Daylen Gill ended the game with a game-high 14 tackles, along with a sack and two tackles for losses.
The Bobcats finished the season with a 7-3 record.
The Rangers are now 8-2 and advance to the next round of the MACJC playoff. They will face the winner of East Mississippi Community College/Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.
