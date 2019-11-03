Forrest County Sheriff’s candidates make final pushes

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The race for Forest County Sheriff is a competitive one with Billy McGee not running for re-election.
Three men are trying to tell Pine Belt voters why they deserve to be their next sheriff.
Charlie Sims, a Republican candidate for Forrest County Sheriff, is no stranger to the law enforcement world. Sims thinks with his experience, he can make a change.
“Well, I am the only candidate that has successfully run a large agency,” Sims said. “I was the Chief of the Hattiesburg Police Department. So, I know how to handle budgets. I know how to handle personnel issues. I know how to handle evaluate operations.”
A current sheriff deputy, Kenny Johnson, an independent candidate has his hopes of filling his bosses’ shoes. Johnson said he is for the people and does not want to forget anyone.
“Forrest County wants somebody that they can trust,” Johnson said. “They want somebody that they feel like cares about them. They feel like they left out. I want to be that person that shows them they never left out.”
Jerry Oswalt, another candidate running as an independent said he wants to be hands-on with what goes on at the sheriff’s office.
“I want to know where our tax dollars are being spent,” Oswalt said. “I’m going to be a sheriff that’s going to do walk-throughs in the jail. I want to know what’s going on inside the jail at all times.”
If Oswalt gets elected as sheriff, he wants to have a crackdown on drugs. When asked if people should go to jail for non-violent crimes, he had this to say:
“A non-violent offender, maybe the first or second time being charged. Maybe they’re charged with marijuana or stuff like that. I don’t believe it’s quite as bad if you catch people with cocaine.”
Sims has a different approach to the same issue. He wants to focus on those who provide the substances in Forrest County.
“Folks need help,” Sims said. “You know, they’re addicted. But we got to get the folks that are selling and manufacturing the poison. Concentrate on them. Get them out of Forrest County. We don’t need that poison in our county.”
Johnson, someone who serves the public every day, wants to look into getting more police in areas in Forrest County that see less of an officer presence.
“On the south end of the county, Carnes area,” Johnson said. “I talked to several people down there and they advise me they don’t ever see police down in their areas.”
