First Alert: Sunday forecast

For tonight expect mostly clear skies with lows in the upper 30s.
You can look for partly cloudy and a little milder weather is on tap for Monday with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40ss.
On Tuesday and Wednesday expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower to mid-70s. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s Tuesday night and in the upper 40s Wednesday morning.
By Thursday a cold front will be moving towards the area with a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid-70s. Thursday night it increases to a 70% chance for showers and thunderstorms with lows in the mid-50s.
On Friday the front will pass through the area with a 40% chance for lingering showers. Highs will be in the lower 60s.
Friday night looks partly cloudy and much colder with lows in the upper 30s.
Saturday looks sunny with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the lower 40s.
Sunday looks partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60d and lows in the 40s.
