20 years since Walter Payton passed away

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Twenty years ago Friday, football lost one of its better men.
Walter Payton died on November 1, 1999 at age 45 of bile duct cancer and liver failure.
The Columbia native played his college ball at Jackson State College (now Jackson State University) before playing 13 seasons with the Chicago Bears.
Payton retired from the NFL in 1987 as the league’s all-time leading rusher with 16,726 yards. Emmitt Smith eventually broke Payton’s record with 18,355 career yards in 15 seasons.
Payton was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on July 31, 1993.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.