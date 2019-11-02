USM’s soccer season comes to a close

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - What plagued Southern Miss most of the 2019 season bit the Golden Eagles one last time in their season finale against Louisiana Tech.
USM struggled to score in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Lady Techsters.
Despite outshooting Louisiana Tech 21-8 – including seven shots on goal – the Eagles didn’t score until the 84th minute. Hailey Pohevitz’s team-leading eighth goal of the season tied the match at 1-1, sending USM to its third overtime appearance of the season.
In the 96th minute, Autumn Woodard’s second goal of the game lifted Louisiana Tech past Southern Miss in Hattiesburg.
The loss brings USM’s record to 2-7-1 in games decided by one goal or less. The Golden Eagles end the season at 7-10-1 (2-7-1 Conference USA) and ranked No. 12 in the final conference standings.
Finishing outside of the top eight teams, USM misses out on the C-USA tournament after a program-record 13 wins, 11 shutouts and conference runner-up finish in 2018.
Southern Miss bid adieu to four seniors on Friday – Karsen Gildea, Jessica Shepherd, Kaitlin Fayard and Jacky Manteas.
