USM making strides defensively headed into November

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss has been fighting all season to get back to the “Nasty Bunch” ways that produced the third-ranked defense in 2018.
The Golden Eagles looked the part in Saturday’s 20-6 win at Rice, limiting the Owls to 139 total yards including just eight on the ground. USM recorded a season-high eight sacks led by Jacques Turner’s 3.5.
It’s just the kind of performance head coach Jay Hopson enjoyed seeing as Southern Miss enters its final four-game stretch of the year.
“I thought defensively our guys really answered the bell,” Hopson said. “That was a true defensive struggle out there Saturday and you have those games. I think those guys played hard and that unit’s doing better and better every week. I’m really proud of where we are right now. We’re hitting this final stretch so offensively, defensively, special teams we need to be clicking on all cylinders as we head into November.”
