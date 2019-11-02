PCS takes home Bobcat Math League title

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - High schools from around the Pine Belt competed in the Jones College Bobcat Math League’s playoffs Friday in Ellisville.
Logan Kelly is one of one six high school team captains who competed to be the Jones College Bobcat Math League champion.
“Most of the time, the only time you have an audience or someone cheering you on is for an athletic competition instead of doing math, like this,” said Logan.
The contest is jeopardy style. The categories include math, science, technology and engineering.
“We hope that this gives students a chance to shine and what they do know already and to broaden the knowledge from learning from the competitions," said Dr. Jessica Bunch, Commissioner of the Bobcat Math League.
Don’t be fooled. Not all questions are STEM related. One of the questions asked was about fair use of intellectual property.
"YouTube is always talking about that, why they can’t get copyrighted,” said Logan.
“There’s a lot of times where they really branch out from what they classify as STEM,” said competitor Abigail Wiest. “They really try to bring in a really well-rounded amount of knowledge.”
Abigail started doing these competitions her freshman year of high school. She is now a senior.
After four years of going head-to-head with the brightest in the Pine Belt, she doesn’t want to go into a STEM related field. A doctorate degree in history is what she wants to obtain.
“I have a lot of different goals, but right now I am probably focusing on history. I just do STEM because I like it,” said Abigail.
The top two winning teams get scholarships to Jones College, but everyone goes home with a medal.
“Also from our budget, we separate out some prize moneys and we distribute them to the first place, second place, third, fourth, fifth and six place teams, the players and their coaches,” said Bunch.
Presbyterian Christian School beat Petal in the competition final.
