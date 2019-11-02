New street festival brings thousands of visitors to Purvis

PURVIS, MS (WDAM) - A new festival in Lamar County brought thousands of visitors to Purvis and raised money for two organizations.
The first Purvis Street Fest had eight bands performing live, more than 130 vendors selling food and arts and crafts and a car show with more than 40 vehicles.
It also raised money for the Pink Ribbon Fund and the Purvis Woman’s Club.
“(The festival ) started with just a thought in my living room and I posted it on Facebook and then, we all came together,” said Sheila Easterlin, festival organizer.
“They needed something like this and this is good for everybody in town,” said Adrienne Pylant, a committee member of the Purvis Woman’s Club.
Easterlin said another similar festival could be organized for next spring.
