Gametime - Week 11 of high school football

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The eleventh week of the high school football season featured regular season finales, playoff openers and crucial region contests. Here’s a look at some of the scores from around the Pine Belt:
- Oak Grove (31) Pearl (7)
- Petal (42) George County (7)
- Hattiesburg (45) Gautier (21)
- Wayne County (48) Long Beach (7)
- PCS (20) Jackson Prep (49)
- Columbia Academy (40) Clinton Christian (12)
- Columbia (24) Magee (14)
- West Marion (40) Seminary (0)
- Jefferson Davis (28) Tylertown (14)
- Richton (45) Mount Olive (24)
- Stringer (42) Sacred Heart (7)
- Perry Central (20) North Forrest (8)
- Taylorsville (41) Mize (6)
- Bay Springs (20) Heidelberg (6)
- Poplarville (35) Sumrall (0)
- Stone (48) FCAHS (7)
- Laurel (42) Wingfield (14)
- West Jones (49) Jim Hill (22)
- Forest Hill (33) South Jones (16)
- Newton County (35) Northeast Jones (7)
- Purvis (13) Greene County (41)
- Collins (32) St. Patrick (13)
- East Central (30) Pearl River Central (17)
- Faith Academy (34) Lumberton (14)
- Pascagoula (14) Picayune (63)
- Velma Jackson (21) Raleigh (28)
