Gametime - Week 11 of high school football

Gametime - Week 11 of high school football
By Taylor Curet | November 2, 2019 at 3:16 PM CDT - Updated November 2 at 3:16 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The eleventh week of the high school football season featured regular season finales, playoff openers and crucial region contests. Here’s a look at some of the scores from around the Pine Belt:

  • Oak Grove (31) Pearl (7)
  • Petal (42) George County (7)
  • Hattiesburg (45) Gautier (21)
  • Wayne County (48) Long Beach (7)
  • PCS (20) Jackson Prep (49)
  • Columbia Academy (40) Clinton Christian (12)
  • Columbia (24) Magee (14)
  • West Marion (40) Seminary (0)
  • Jefferson Davis (28) Tylertown (14)
  • Richton (45) Mount Olive (24)
  • Stringer (42) Sacred Heart (7)
  • Perry Central (20) North Forrest (8)
  • Taylorsville (41) Mize (6)
  • Bay Springs (20) Heidelberg (6)
  • Poplarville (35) Sumrall (0)
  • Stone (48) FCAHS (7)
  • Laurel (42) Wingfield (14)
  • West Jones (49) Jim Hill (22)
  • Forest Hill (33) South Jones (16)
  • Newton County (35) Northeast Jones (7)
  • Purvis (13) Greene County (41)
  • Collins (32) St. Patrick (13)
  • East Central (30) Pearl River Central (17)
  • Faith Academy (34) Lumberton (14)
  • Pascagoula (14) Picayune (63)
  • Velma Jackson (21) Raleigh (28)

Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.