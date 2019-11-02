Forrest/Lamar Heart Walk raises more than $90K for research, education

HATTIESBURG, MS. (WDAM) - Hundreds of people gathered at the University of Southern Mississippi Saturday morning to help prevent heart disease.
About 500 people participated in the annual Forrest/Lamar Heart Walk and 5K Run for the American Heart Association.
It started and ended at Spirit Park.
It raised more than $90,0000, which will be used for research and education efforts.
“Well over $90,000 was raised at this year’s effort, a combination of individual participants and over 30 corporations and just cannot say thank you enough,” said Denny Bubrig, master of ceremonies for the event.
Another Heart Walk in Jones County has been scheduled for February of 2020.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.