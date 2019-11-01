USM developing depth at running back

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Trivenskey Mosley was thought to be USM’s bell-cow at running back entering 2019 – he led the Golden Eagles with 494 yards rushing on 99 carries last season.
But when the sophomore left the season opener with a knee injury, Southern Miss had to look elsewhere for production on the ground.
De’Michael Harris and Kevin Perkins have filled in nicely. The transition from wide receiver to running back has been smooth for Harris, the senior’s gained 323 yards and three touchdowns on 70 carries.
However, Perkins leads the Eagles with 74 carries for 350 yards. The Northwest Mississippi breaking free with his first two USM touchdowns Saturday at Rice, including a career-long 38-yard scamper.
“The running back group, we have like seven or eight people but everybody brings something different to the table,” Perkins said. “As far as Trivenskey being hurt, that man’s a talented player. He brings speed and agility – him and De’Michael. I bring power and Steve [Anderson] also does that. We have a young freshman running back, oh my God his speed is just out this world. But everybody brings something different to the table and we’re all just buying in, pushing each other to go harder.”
