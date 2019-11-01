SPAS staff offer tips to keep pets warm in cold weather

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Halloween has brought cold weather to the Pine Belt and that can be a problem for some pets who live outdoors.
Staff members at Southern Pines Animal Shelter say you should keep your dogs and cats indoors on cold nights, but if you can’t, make sure they have a sturdy shelter insulated with pine straw, hay or blankets.
Also, make sure your pets have plenty of food and fresh water and pay extra attention to older or sick animals that stay outside.
Staff members say all pet shelters should have three sides, a roof and an elevated floor.
