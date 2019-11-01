MSDH: Hattiesburg grocery store employee diagnosed with hepatitis A

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - A worker at a grocery store in Hattiesburg may have exposed customers to hepatitis A, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH).
In a Thursday news release, the department said an employee at E & B Discount Grocery on Old Highway 42 was diagnosed with the infection. While infected, the worker handled fresh produce, and packaged smoked and uncooked meats.
Customers who purchased fresh produce, packaged smoke, and uncooked meats from the store between Oct. 10 and Oct. 24 may have been exposed to the disease.
“The risk of transmission of hepatitis A in this situation is likely very low,” said MSDH State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers. “However, as a precaution, we recommend that anyone who purchased the listed products in this time period should consider getting a hepatitis A vaccination if they have not been previously immunized. The management and staff of E & B Discount Grocery are fully cooperating with MSDH to prevent illnesses as a result of this exposure.”
Health officials said those who think they may be exposed to this disease can receive a free vaccination on Friday, Nov. 1 and Monday, Nov. 4 at the Forrest County Health Department on Old Highway 42.
Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that causes fever, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, jaundice (yellowing of the skin or eyes), abdominal pain and dark-colored urine. Hepatitis A usually spreads when a person unknowingly ingests the virus from objects, food or drinks contaminated by small, undetected amounts of stool (feces) from an infected person. If you think you have symptoms of hepatitis A, you should contact your healthcare provider.
You can prevent the disease from spreading by carefully washing hands with soap and water, including under the fingernails, after using the bathroom or changing diapers, and before preparing or eating food.
For more information on hepatitis A, visit MSDH’s website here.
