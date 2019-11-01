MBI issues Silver Alert for 81-year-old Tylertown man

Michael Joseph Masi is belived to be in a 2011 Ford Edge. (Source: Department of Public Safety)
November 1, 2019 at 5:37 PM CDT - Updated November 1 at 5:48 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for an 81-year-old Tylertown man Friday afternoon.

Michael Joseph Masi was last seen Friday around 12:11 p.m. in the 1000 block of Highway 98 bypass in Marion County wearing khaki pants with a khaki sweater.

The Department of Public Safety described Masi as 5 feet 5 inches tall, 183 pounds with balding hair and green eyes.

Authorities believe he is in a gray and gold 2011 Ford Edge with Mississippi license plate WHA5982. His last known direction was eastbound on Highway 98.

Family said Masi suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement, according to DPS.

If you have information regarding Masi’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at 601-736-8204.

