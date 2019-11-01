LPD hosts annual ‘Fill-a-Truck’ food drive

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Each year, the Laurel Police Department spends time giving back to the community. LPD and the Good Samaritan Center are teaming up this Friday and Saturday for their annual fill a truck food drive event.
They stood together outside of the Walmart in Laurel to accept donations for the center.
“It means a lot to me. The community, the citizens of laurel are showing nothing but love, doing their part, helping us stuff a truck,” said LPD officer Kim Stewart.
Stewart says he loves seeing all the people at this event in remembrance of his brother, former police chief Tyrone Stewart.
Sybil Sprouse works at the Good Samaritan Center and says the organization needs all the help it can get.
“We serve around 200 to 250 people a day in the soup kitchen and between 30 to 35 families with the food pantry, and to have all these donations is truly amazing,” said Sprouse.
Those who donated say it feels good to give back.
“It means a lot,” said Brittany Ransom. “I love giving back to the community anyway I can, and like I said, I’m a nurse, and I love helping others, and it’s a blessing to be able to give back.”
“Just out of the kindness of your heart to the people that are less fortunate,” said Desirae Hankins.
The Good Samaritan Center is asking for non-perishable items, along with money. The fill a truck event continues Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
