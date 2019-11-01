Lamar County road work to close parts of Old Hwy 11 over weekend

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Road work in Lamar County will force the closure of portions of Old Highway 11 in both directions over the weekend.
Beginning at daylight on Saturday and Sunday, workers will close both lanes of travel on Old Highway 11 between Old Highway 24, Richburg Road and McMahon Road. The closures will move locations and travel will be restricted to people that reside or have businesses in the area.
The closure is to allow for the replacement of cross pipes under Old Highway 11.
The primary detour routes will be Old Highway 24, Burnt Bridge, South Mill Creek and McMahon roads. Secondary detours will be Oak Grove, Steelman and Richburg roads.
The following roads and subdivisions will be affected by the closure: Knoll Cutoff, Hickory Knoll, Sara Lane, Dunaway Lane, Ladner Lane, Matheny Road, Heritage Cove, Ben Smith Road, Brewer Road, all of Legacy, all of Oaks of Legacy.
