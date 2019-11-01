Game of the Week Preview: Mount Olive vs. Richton

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Mount Olive (5-5, 4-2) will visit Richton (5-5, 3-3) on Friday night.
After a slow start to the season, the Pirates are the winners of their last four games and are tied with Stringer for third place in the district standings.
“I thought we started off kind of slow with turnovers, but I think we’ve bought into what we’re trying to do,” said Pirates head coach Dante Durr.
Mount Olive is battling for its first playoff appearance since 2010.
“We’re trying to change the culture around here and I think we have the right team to do it," said Durr.
Richton will have its hands full with Mount Olive on Friday, however, a win over the Pirates could cause a shakeup in the standings as the Rebels are tied with Sebastopol for fourth place.
“They’ve won their last four ball games,” said Rebels head coach Stephen Rice. “I think they’ve established their run game. We’ll have to do a good job at trying to contain his two wingbacks and the quarterback.”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Richton High School.
