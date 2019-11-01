Four men arrested in connection to Ellisville armed robbery

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Ellisville Police Department responded to an armed robbery the Valero gas station on Highway 11 North Tuesday night.
When officers arrived, they spoke to witnesses who gave a description of the suspects and the vehicle they were driving.
Authorities from the Ellisville Police Department said that witnesses stated that the men came into the store brandishing a handgun and demanded money. During the robbery, one of the suspects took money from the register while the others took items from within the store.
At one point, a suspect fired his weapon at a safe which startled the others and they soon fled from the scene in their vehicle.
Officers coordinated with Jones County Central dispatch, giving them the description of the suspects and their vehicle. A short time later an officer with the Laurel Police Department spotted the individuals at 16th Avenue and quickly apprehended them.
They were then brought back to the Valero gas station where they were positively identified by the witnesses.
The suspects were identified as 23-year old James Shanks Jr., 21-year old I’jerrius Nixon, 19-year old Quintin McCormick and 22-year old Eric Jones. All men are residents of Laurel.
The men went before Jones County Justice Court Judge David Lyons Thursday, who set bond at $25,000 each.
