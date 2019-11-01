Camp Shelby’s 177th hosts ceremony for three retiring soldiers

CAMP SHELBY, MS (WDAM) - Three long-serving members of an Army training unit at Camp Shelby are retiring.
CW2 Sean D. Hedrick, Master Sgt. Emeesha Q. Jamison and Lt. Col. Shawn B. Dillon were guests of honor at a “Celebration of Service” on Friday.
All three are in the 177th Armored Brigade. That unit oversees and validates training at Camp Shelby.
“Combined service of these three individuals today is over 70 years to our Army and to our nation,” said Col. Eric D. Beaty, commander of the 177th Armored Brigade. “(They had) multiple deployments, if you count Afghanistan and Iraq to South Korea, to Yugoslavia to Bosnia. It’s amazing the service and the sacrifice of these soldiers.”
Dillon is also retiring as deputy commander of the 177th Armored Brigade.
The unit hosts these ceremonies a few times each year.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.