Camp Shelby museum to open on Veterans Day

CAMP SHELBY, MS (WDAM) - You can spend part of your upcoming Veterans Day at Camp Shelby learning about Mississippi’s role in U.S. military history, and you can do that for free.
The Mississippi Armed Forces Museum will be open Monday, Nov. 11 to celebrate Veterans Day. Visitors can enjoy coffee and donuts and there will be a live radio broadcast from the museum that morning.
The museum is usually closed on Mondays.
“With Veterans Day being a federal holiday, it’s a great time for those who haven’t been to the museum, but have been wanting to come, you’ve got a day off, so feel free to come see us,” said Tommy Lofton, museum manager. “And it’s a great way to come out and experience the museum, maybe interact with some other veterans and meet other folks out here who have served.”
The museum will be open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Veterans Day.
