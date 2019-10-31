West Jones looks to finish strong entering playoffs

SOSO, Miss. (WDAM) - From the outside looking in, West Jones appears to be sitting pretty.
The Mustangs are 9-0 and atop region 3-5A at 5-0. However, head coach Scott Pierson is quick to tell his team their record means nothing.
West Jones wraps up the regular season against the two bottom-dwellers of region 3-5A – Jim Hill and Wingfield have a combined three wins between them – before turning its focus to a second straight state title run.
"It's a struggle dealing with 16 and 17 and 18 years olds,” Pierson said. “You have to find a hook every week. There’s gotta be some kind of hook to motivate these guys to not worry about who they’re playing but to play to their standard and their level they’ve set for themselves. That’s what we’re trying to press on them. Look, it doesn’t matter who we play, you play to your capability and whatever happens we can live with it. But if we play down or play up week to week, we’re very inconsistent and that’s when you have a chance of getting beat."
“We just take it one practice at a time, staying humble and being the best team that we can be,” said West Jones senior linebacker Londarrius McRunnels. “We know teams are after us so we just take one game at a time and play the best we can play at the best of our ability.”
