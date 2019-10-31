West Jones looks to finish strong entering playoffs

"It's a struggle dealing with 16 and 17 and 18 years olds,” Pierson said. “You have to find a hook every week. There’s gotta be some kind of hook to motivate these guys to not worry about who they’re playing but to play to their standard and their level they’ve set for themselves. That’s what we’re trying to press on them. Look, it doesn’t matter who we play, you play to your capability and whatever happens we can live with it. But if we play down or play up week to week, we’re very inconsistent and that’s when you have a chance of getting beat."