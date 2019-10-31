Victim identified in Forrest Co. shooting

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The victim of an accidental shooting in Forrest County on Wednesday afternoon has been identified.
Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict identified 49-year-old Thomas D. Patterson as the victim of the shooting and said that there will be an autopsy in Jackson on Friday.
Forrest County Investigator John Tryner said deputies responded to an accidental shooting around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday on Gandy Avenue in the Glendale community.
Tryner said Patterson was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the death and no charges have been made.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.