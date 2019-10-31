USM Children’s Center for Communication and Development hosts bake sale

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Children’s Center for Communication and Development at the University of Southern Mississippi campus held their annual bake sale Wednesday.
They had sweet treats and homemade goods, such as popcorn hands, cookies, brownies and more.The money they raised is part of the Give Back campaign for United Way of Southeast Mississippi.
The center is a free resource for children from the ages of birth to 5 years old. They offer education and help reaching important milestones.
The bake sale will continue Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
