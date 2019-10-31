Southern Miss AD comments on NCAA compensation decision

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - NCAA student-athletes may soon be able to make some money from their fame.
The NCAA Board of Governors voted Tuesday to allow athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness, but the NCAA still needs to figure out how that will work within their guidelines.
University of Southern Mississippi Athletic Director Jeremy McClain agrees with the decision made by the board.
“I think the move in this direction is a good one,” McClain said. “I think college athletics has continued to evolve over time.”
McClain wants the NCAA to be cautious about the guidelines put in place with this legislation.
“I think what we have to do, though, is be very careful about how it’s done,” McClain said. “I just think we need to protect college athletics from the standpoint of all the good things about it. We need to make sure we don’t negatively impact that, including out student-athletes.”
McClain believes only a few players from each school will be able to take advantage of the ruling.
“There will be a handful of student-athletes on each campus that will have an opportunity to benefit,” McClain said. “I think most of us have 400 to 450 student-athletes on our campus, we may have five to 10 that could benefit from this.”
McClain and his team have discussed what their next steps will be once legislation is passed, but they are waiting on the NCAA. McClain said it could be two years before we see the changes made.
