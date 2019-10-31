Rain will clear out, but still be cool on Halloween night

Happy Halloween everyone! We’re starting off your day with scattered showers and temperatures near 70. Grab your raincoat and a warm jacket as you head out the door. Rain will linger through the morning before tapering off by noon. Temperatures will plummet for the rest of the day. We start off in the 70s and fall to the upper 40s by 5 p.m. Skies will clear out by late afternoon. Winds will be gusty at times, between 10-20 mph. Trick-or-Treating will be cold with temperatures in the 40s under mostly clear skies. Lows overnight will fall into the mid-30s. Friday will be cold and sunny as highs will go into the mid-50s during the afternoon. Friday night football will be cold as temperatures fall into the 40s. The first frost of fall will be likely Friday night into Saturday morning as our lows drop to the mid-30s. Saturday and Sunday will be cool with highs in the upper 50s under sunny skies. Next week will be warmer and sunny with highs returning into the low 70s by midweek.