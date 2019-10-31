Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating Kokomo shooting death

KOKOMO, Miss. (WDAM) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call referring to a shooting that happened on Hunter Lane in the Kokomo community Monday night.
Deputies discovered a male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound when they arrived on the scene around 8:26 p.m. He was unresponsive and deputies administered CPR until medical assistance came to transport him to Marion General Hospital.
The victim, identified as Essica Darby, 57, was pronounced dead when arriving to the hospital around 9:20 p.m. Darby was from the Kokomo community in Marion County.
The investigation is currently ongoing and being conducted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office along with the 15th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. Further details will be released as they unfold.
If you have any information regarding this investigation, please contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 736-5051.
