Hattiesburg controls own destiny in final two weeks

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg High is winners of its last two games. The Tigers need to win their final two in order to punch a ticket to the class 5A playoffs.
After a 1-6 start, Hattiesburg has been in survival mode for most of the 2019 season. Friday’s contest against Gautier (2-7, 1-4 region) looms large as the Tigers (3-6, 2-3 region) sit in a three-way tie for the fourth and final playoff spot in region 4-5A.
"Just one [game] at a time,” said Hattiesburg head coach Tony Vance. “I told them four weeks ago, our motto is real simple, it’s win or stay home. It’s not go home ‘cause we’re not in yet. I think our guys understand that, certainly our seniors understand that. They want to be a group that’s in the playoffs. That’s just our goal, let’s win one week at a time. For us the playoffs started almost three weeks ago knowing that we had to win our last four games to get in. It’s win or stay home for us.”
