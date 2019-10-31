Forrest County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting death

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after responding to a shooting in the Glendale community Wednesday afternoon.
Forrest County Investigator John Tryner said deputies responded to a report of an accidental shooting on Gandy Avenue around 2:45 p.m.
Tryner said a man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death and no one has been charged, according to Tryner.
