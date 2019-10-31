CPD, Crime Stoppers searching for individual in grand theft investigation

The individual is wanted for questioning in connection with a vehicle being stolen from Walmart on Oct. 19. (Source: Metro Crime Stoppers)
By Renaldo Hopkins | October 31, 2019 at 11:23 AM CDT - Updated October 31 at 11:26 AM

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia Police Department’s Major Crime Bureau is asking the public for their help in identify an individual in a grand theft investigation.

Metro Crime Stoppers posted the flyer to their Facebook page for the public to see.

You can contact Columbia PD or Metro Crime Stoppers if you have any information on the individual.
The individual is wanted for questioning in connection to a vehicle that was stolen from Walmart on Oct. 19.

If anyone can properly identify the individual, contact the CPD at (601) 736-8204 or call Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP. Tips are anonymous and could led to a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

