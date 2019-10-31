CPD, Crime Stoppers searching for individual in grand theft investigation

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia Police Department’s Major Crime Bureau is asking the public for their help in identify an individual in a grand theft investigation.
Metro Crime Stoppers posted the flyer to their Facebook page for the public to see.
The individual is wanted for questioning in connection to a vehicle that was stolen from Walmart on Oct. 19.
If anyone can properly identify the individual, contact the CPD at (601) 736-8204 or call Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP. Tips are anonymous and could led to a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.