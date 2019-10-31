Covington Sheriff’s candidates Perkins, Anderson make their final campaign pitches

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - With less than a week to go until the general election, the two candidates for sheriff of Covington County are making their last-minute campaign pitches to voters.
Both Republican Darrell “Perk” Perkins and Democrat Johnathon Anderson say they’ll make some changes if they are elected.
Perkins wants to increase training and improve technology in the Sheriff’s Department, while Anderson wants to expand community policing.
Both say they are dedicated to making the Sheriff’s Department better.
“The (Sheriff’s Department personnel) that are serving the county now are doing a great job, but it’s just making it a little bit better and if you leave a place better than you received it, you’ve done good job,” said Perkins.
“I want to be in a position where I’m able to help people, I’m able to make a difference in the community,” said Anderson. “And if you’ve got a person in leadership that’s wanting to do good things, you’ll have a lot of people that will come out and assist.”
Perkins served 26 years with the Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.
He is currently an investigator for Mississippi’s 15th Judicial District.
Anderson is an Air Force veteran, who was a deputy and corrections officer with the Covington County Sheriff’s Department.
