Brian Dozier becomes first former USM player to win World Series

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Brian Dozier became the first University of Southern Mississippi baseball player to win a World Series Wednesday night.
The Washington Nationals came from behind to beat the Houston Astros in Game 7 to earn the franchise’s first World Series title.
The second basemen made it to the Fall Classic for the second straight year after falling short with the Los Angeles Dodgers in last year’s series.
The Nationals came a long way to win it all this year. The team started the season off shaky, going 19-31 in its first 50 games. Washington survived the National League Wild Card game against the Brewers before beating the Dodgers in the division series and going on to win the pennant with a series win over the St. Louis Cardinals.
Dozier, 32, signed a one-year deal with the Nationals in the offseason. He played in 135 games in the 2019 regular season, hitting 20 home runs and driving in 50 runs for Washington.
The World Series ring will be another addition to Dozier’s career accomplishments, which also includes a 2015 All-Star selection and a 2017 Gold Glove award. Dozier played at Southern Miss from 2006-2009 and helped lead the Golden Eagles to the College World Series in his final year.
The Minnesota Twins drafted Dozier in the eighth round of the 2009 MLB Draft.
