What to plant in your winter garden

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Fall has finally arrived, and now is the perfect time to start planting your winter green garden.
“You can start planting anywhere from late August, early September all the way up through mid-November. It just really depends on Mother Nature. Your collards, your kale, cabbage, things like that, are extremely cold-hardy, so they can be planted up through even December,” said Ricky Adams, of Adam’s Nursery in Petal.
So, what are some of the best varieties to plant in the winter?
“Your most obvious are turnips, mustard, cabbage, collards, broccoli, cauliflower. Some of them that a lot of people don't think about, like rutabagas, radishes, carrots, lettuce, kale,” said Adams.
Now is the best time to put some of these plants in the ground, especially since some greens actually taste better once they get exposed to frost.
“Your collards, your kale. All of it actually gets a little bit sweeter the cooler it gets when you get a good frost on it. That's when they're at their absolute best quality,” said Adams. The best part of a winter garden is that it won’t really require much preparation.
“You just need it tilled so you got a good loose seed bed. If it does not look top-quality, add some compost to it,” said Adams.
