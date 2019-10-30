USM students ready for election day

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Around the state, young voters are getting ready to cast their ballots in next week’s statewide and local elections. Here in the Pine Belt, we spoke with some University of Southern Mississippi students about how they feel about the upcoming general election.
Mississippi’s general election is one week away. Republican nominee Tate Reeves and Democrat nominee Jim Hood are making their last efforts to court voters before they head to the polls to choose the state’s next governor. As election day gets closer, one USM student encourages his peers to go vote in non-presidential elections.
“I know a lot of people, especially on off-elections, they take it a little less seriously,” said Charles Young, a USM student. “Which is another big thing that we try to do, promote voting in every election. Not just presidential.”
Other students want to be informed before they cast their ballots. USM senior Noah Brown voted in the midterm election last year. He thinks this time around will be a learning experience for millennials.
“It’s going to really important for us to sit back and watch what’s going on, and really take in a lot of information," Brown said. “I think the biggest stress is taking it in the information, and really reflecting and critically thinking about it.”
Brown is not sure who he will vote for if he decides to go to the polls.
“I’m undecided whether I am or not right now," Brown said. “I just need to take in more information first before I make a decision.”
At the end of the day, USM students just want their voice to be heard.
“It’s that my opinion is heard and that we’re seeing the change that we need to see in Mississippi,” said USM student Madison Woodard. “And just making that sure we’re out there supporting who we can see make a difference.”
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.