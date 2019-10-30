Southern Miss hosts mental health fair

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Alive! Mental Health fair was in the Pine Belt Wednesday teaching University of Southern Mississippi students about mental health, including ADHD, depression, anxiety and others.
Students learned things such as definitions of conditions and true and false games about common misconceptions. They also had an opportunity to anonymously share a secret one might be harboring.
They even had a painted mural where students could write any words of encouragement for their peers.
If students completed the four games, they received a shirt that read: “Every person has a name, every name has a story. Your story Matters. Speak Up. End the Stigma."
