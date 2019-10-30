SFMO reminder to check smoke alarm as time changes this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday and serves as a good reminder to check your smoke alarm to make sure it works.
Smoke alarms are recommended to be tested once a month, batteries should be replaced once a year and the entire alarm should be replaced every 10 years.
Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) investigated 41 fire deaths in 2019, and in 70% of those cases, there were either no smoke alarm in the home or the smoke alarm was not working.
State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney said lives could have been saved if working smoke alarms were in the homes.
“At least 29 lives could have been saved this year if there had been a working smoke alarm in the home,” said Chaney. “A working smoke alarm cuts your risk of dying in a fire in half. Not having one, or many placed throughout the home is simply unacceptable.”
SFMO gave more than 23,000 smoke alarms to county fire departments this year to be given within those communities, so if you need a smoke alarm, you can ask your local fire department.
Here are some smoke alarm safety tips from the SFMO:
· Test smoke alarms at least once a month using the test button.
· Make sure everyone in the home understands the sound of the smoke alarm and knows how to respond.
· Replace all smoke alarms when they are 10 years old.
· Replace the smoke alarm immediately if tit doesn’t respond properly when tested.
· Smoke alarms with non-replaceable (long-life) batteries are designed to remain effective for up to 10 years. If the alarm chirps, a warning that the battery is low, replace the entire smoke alarm right away.
· For smoke alarms with any other type of battery, replace batteries at least once a year. If the alarm chirps, replace only the battery.
