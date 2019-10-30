Rain and thunderstorms likely throughout the day

We’re starting off your day with scattered showers and temperatures in the upper 60s. Grab your raincoat as you head out the door. More rain and thunderstorms will be likely this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Rain will continue overnight. Temperatures this evening will fall to the mid-60s overnight. Halloween is going to be an interesting day. We’ll start off the day with temperatures in the upper 60s with thunderstorms likely. The day will start off warmer and get colder into the afternoon as a cold front will move though around lunchtime. This will cause our temperatures to plummet to the low 50s by the afternoon. Showers should leave the area by 3 to 4 p.m., leaving us cloudy and cool during Trick-or-Treating hours. Skies will clear out overnight as lows fall into the upper 30s. Friday will be cold and sunny as highs go into the mid-50s during the afternoon. Friday Night Football will be cold as temps fall to the 40s. The first frost of fall will be likely Friday night into Saturday morning as our lows fall to the mid-30s. Saturday and Sunday will be cool with highs in the upper 50s under sunny skies.