Player of the Week - Lumberton’s Rodney Parker

“It’s who we’re playing that week, it’s not who all’s down the road,” Jones said. “Our guys have done a really good job of doing that. We didn’t play our best ball game Friday night and we have a lot of things to clean up. I think that says a lot about this team that we didn’t play our best and still beat a good Resurrection team. We’ve got a lot of things to clean up and a lot of things to get better at.”