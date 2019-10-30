GRAPHIC: Kingston Frazier’s autopsy reveals the 6-year-old was shot 4 times

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Testimony continued Wednesday for the last of three suspects charged in the murder of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier.
Dwan Wakefield is charged with aiding in the kidnapping and murder of the toddler, who was taken in his mother’s stolen car in 2017.
Prosecutors continued to call witnesses in this second day of testimony.
Dwan Wakefield is facing three counts: accessory to murder, kidnapping and vehicle theft.
Taking the stand today were investigators who worked on this case.
We heard from State Medical Examiner Dr. Mark LeVaughn who testified that Kingston’s death was consistent with homicide.
He also spoke to the heinous nature of the crime, detailing Kingston’s gunshot wounds.
The autopsy revealed he had been shot four times. Once in each arm, in the right eye and behind the right ear.
For most of the morning an audio tape was played to the jury of the interrogation of Wakefield after he was arrested.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.