1 dead in Hwy. 15 crash in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers are responding to a deadly crash on State Route 15 in Perry County.
MHP Troop J spokesman Sgt. Travis Luck said the single-vehicle crash happened Wednesday morning north of Richton near Good Hope Church Road.
Luck said one person was killed and another was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The condition of the survivor is not known at this time.
WDAM has a reporter headed to the scene. We will update this developing story as more details become available.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.