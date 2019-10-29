Pine Belt Area Job Fair brings job seekers, providers together

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Dozens of South Mississippi employers met potential employees Tuesday at the annual Pine Belt Area Job Fair.
It was held at the Lake Terrace Convention Center.
It was sponsored by the Mississppi Department of Employment Security, the Governor’s Job Fair Network of Mississippi and the Area Development Partnership.
More than 50 businesses and organizations participated.
“You could have an initial interview here today, you may be scheduled for another interview later in the week and or additional drug testing or screening may need to take place,” said Adam Todd, director of the Governor’s Job Fair Network of Mississippi. “It all depends on the hiring practices of that individual employer.”
“If you want a job or need a job in greater Hattiesburg, the jobs are available,” said Chad Newell, president of the Area Development Partnership. "We’re very fortunate that we’ve led the state in job growth over the last several years. We’ve tracked about 6,000 new jobs in that five-year period.
More than 30 of the job fairs are held around the state each year.
