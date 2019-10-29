Investigation into Ellisville house fire continues

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A family is without a home as officials continue to investigate an Ellisville house fire.
Firefighters with the Ellisville Fire Department responded to the house fire on Washington Street at 12:48 a.m. Sunday. Officials say the fire was suspicious and are investigating.
Amber Cruse and her three children lost their home in the fire. Cruse was outside of her home after the fire when her 4-year-old daughter asked if she could go inside and get her toys. Explaining why she could not was hard for Cruse to do.
“That was hard. And I know we’re going to have to explain it to the other ones. And there’s really no way to say that,” said Cruse.
Cruse now has to explain to her children what happened to their home. Her 4-year-old daughter is the one that’s seen the aftermath. She asked mom where were they going to stay.
“She said I want to go in. She said there’s still a door," Cruse said. “And it was kind of like telling her that you can’t. You can’t go there.”
Cruse and her fiancé were not home when time their house caught on fire. It was a next-door neighbor who called to deliver the heartbreaking news.
”Its horrible to give somebody bad news like that and lose everything ya know," said David Burnet, Cruse’s neighbor. “I’m just thankful that her and her kids and Shon weren’t in the house at the time.”
Currently, the cause of the fire is under investigation. Cruse said she and her fiancée met with investigators Monday.Cruse and her fiancé said they just want answers.
As for what's next for Cruse and her family, they're still trying to process starting over from scratch.
”It’s just stressful, it’s just too much," Cruse said. “To take care of all at once. Unbearable. You never miss it until you lose it.”
One volunteer firefighter sustained a minor injury while battling the flame, but he his recovering.
Officials did not release an update on the investigation when asked Monday.
