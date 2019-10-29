Decision 2019: What you need to know for general election day

Mississippi (WDAM) - The 2019 general election for Mississippi is exactly one week out. Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 5 to cast their ballots for statewide, state district, legislative, county, and county district offices.
Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. If you are in line at 7 p.m., you are entitled to cast a ballot.
Voters are required by state law to show photo identification at the polls. Acceptable photo ID includes:
- Driver’s license
- A photo ID card issued by a branch, department or entity of the State of Mississippi
- U.S. passport
- A government employee ID card
- A firearm licenses
- A student photo ID issued by an accredited Mississippi university, college or community college
- A United States military ID
- A tribal photo ID
- Any other photo ID issued by any branch, department, agency or entity of the U.S. government or any state government
If you do not know where to vote, you can find it by visiting the Secretary of State’s website here.
Republican (R) nominee Tate Reeves will face off against Democratic (D) nominee Jim Hood in the Governor’s race.
Delbert Hosemann (R) will face Jay Hughes (D) in the race for Lieutenant Governor.
Former Hattiesburg mayor Johnny DuPree (D) will face Michael Watson in the Secretary of State’s race.
Jennifer Riley Collins (D) will face Lynn Fitch (R) in the Attorney General’s race.
Republican nominee Shad White is running unopposed for State Auditor.
Addie Lee Green (D) will face David McRae (R) in the race for State Treasurer.
For all other statewide sample ballots, click here.
Republican nominee Charlie Sims will face independent candidates Jerry Oswalt and Kenny Johnson in the race for Forrest County Sheriff.
Republican nominee Macon P. Davis will face Independent candidate Joe Berlin in the race for Jones County Sheriff.
Johnathon Anderson (D) will face Darrell Perkins (R) in the race for Sheriff in Covington County.
For all other county sample ballots, click here.
