Hattiesburg Zoo celebrates Halloween with Zoo Boo

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hundreds came out for night three of Zoo Boo at the Hattiesburg Zoo on Monday.
“We kinda spooky it up a little bit,” said Demetric Kelly with the Lake Terrance Convention Center. “It’s not too scary. We want to make sure kids can come here and have a good time without being too scared of all the Halloween decor. It’s very kid friendly. Merry not Scary is what we like to say.”
This Halloween tradition is packed full of spooktaculiar events and activities.
“We have animals,” said Kelly. “We have unlimited train and carousel rides, animal shows, monster mash dance party, our eateries are open and we have a ton of food that you can choose from on our menus. Face Painters, cotton candy, there’s a ton of things that you can come out here and do right here in one spot at the zoo.”
Kids and some parents got in on the fun by dressing up in their Halloween costumes.
“We like the community to be able to come to a place where it’s going to be safe,” said Kelly, “it’s going to friendly. I know a lot of parents, they don’t like to go out and do the trick or treating because it gets so late and it’s dark at night.”
Zoo Boo will be going on Tuesday and Wednesday night from 5:30 until 8:30.
Admission is $10.
