Southern Pine Electric crews continue to restore power after weekend storms

MISSISSIPPI (WDAM) - Southern Pine Electric crews continue to work to restore electricity to their customers who lost power due to high wind gusts and downed trees and power lines from storms over the weekend.
As of Monday morning, thousands of customers remain without power.
More than 20,000 customers lost power when storms came through the area on Friday and Saturday, knocking over trees and power lines, causing a widespread outage.
“We have restored power to around 20,000 members, but much work remains,” the company said on Facebook. “Our crews will begin tapering off work at approximately 9:00 p.m. tonight and will resume work again tomorrow at daybreak. We do have outside crews assisting in the restoration and are working as fast as we safely can. We ask for your understanding as we take this mandatory rest for our crews as their safety is a first priority. Rest assured we will be on the ground at first light and work as quickly as we can to get your power on.”
To report an outage in your area, contact Southern Pine Electric at (800)-231-5240.
