Jackson woman found alive after going missing in California park

FRESNO, Calif. (WLBT) - A Jackson woman who had gone missing in Sequoia National Park has been found safe, according to her husband.
Officials are now trying to get 56-year-old Mary Joanna Gomez out of the park. She reportedly appears to be okay.
According to KFSN in Fresno, Gomez is a traveling nurse who was working in San Francisco. They believe Gomez left Wednesday to visit the national park.
She was supposed to return to work in San Francisco Friday night, but never showed up.
Officials tell KFSN Gomez’s car was found Sunday morning around midnight.
Gomez is a member of Fondren Presbyterian where church members say they have been praying for her to be found safely.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.