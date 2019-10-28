Man accused in newspaper shooting is changing his plea

FILE - This June 28, 2018, file photo provided by the Anne Arundel Police shows Jarrod Ramos in Annapolis, Md. Ramos, accused of killing five staffers at Maryland newspaper last year has pleaded guilty but not criminally responsible by reason of insanity. Attorney Katy O'Donnell said Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 that Jarrod Ramos pleaded guilty to all 23 charges in the indictment, including five counts of first-degree murder. Ramos is accused of killing employees of the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis in 2018. (Anne Arundel Police via AP, File) (Source: (Anne Arundel Police via AP, File))