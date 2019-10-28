LIST: Halloween happenings in the Pine Belt

By WDAM Staff | October 28, 2019 at 5:08 PM CDT - Updated October 28 at 5:08 PM

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Spooky season is in full swing in the Pine Belt.

There are Halloween-themed events and activities for all ages happening this week to ensure everyone can get their fright fix, satisfy their sweet tooth and have a scary good time.

[ Click here for Trick-or-Treat times in the Pine Belt ]

[ Click here for a list of haunted attractions in the Pine Belt ]

Here a list of local events that are sure to get you into the Halloween spirit:

Monday, Oct. 28

What: Zoo Boo 2019 When: Hattiesburg Zoo Where: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 29

What: Hattiesburg Halloween Parade When: 5:30 p.m. Where: The parade will roll on Hardy Street from 24th Avenue to 13th Avenue.

What: Jones College Treats in the Streets When: 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Where: Jones College football field

What: Oak Grove Primary School Fall Festival When: 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Where: Oak Grove Primary School

What: Zoo Boo 2019 When: Hattiesburg Zoo Where: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 30

What: Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J Trunk or Treat When: 3:30 p.m. to 5: 30 p.m. Where: 35 JM Tatum Industrial Drive

What: Zoo Boo 2019 When: Hattiesburg Zoo Where: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

What: New Covenant Harvest Festival When: 6 p.m. Where: Town Square Park

Thursday, Oct. 31

What: Ellisville Trunk or Treat When: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Where: Downtown Ellisville

What: Downtown Treats in the Streets When: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Where: Columbia Exposition Center

What: Vitalant Halloween Blood Drive When: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Where: 805 S 28th Avenue in Hattiesburg

What: Zoo Boo 2019 When: Hattiesburg Zoo Where: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

What: Cosmic Horror Halloween Party When: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Where: Southern Prohibition

What: Halloween House Party When: 8 p.m. to midnight Where: The Porter

What: Trick-or-Treat at the Market When: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Where: Downtown Hattiesburg Farmer’s Market

What: Trunk or Treat When: 6:30 p.m. Where: Saint Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church

What: Halloween at Magnolia State Bank When: 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Where: 500 Central Avenue in Laurel

Did we miss your event? Email us at info@wdam.com so we can add it to our list.

