LIST: Halloween happenings in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Spooky season is in full swing in the Pine Belt.
There are Halloween-themed events and activities for all ages happening this week to ensure everyone can get their fright fix, satisfy their sweet tooth and have a scary good time.
Here a list of local events that are sure to get you into the Halloween spirit:
Monday, Oct. 28
What: Zoo Boo 2019 When: Hattiesburg Zoo Where: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
What: Hattiesburg Halloween Parade When: 5:30 p.m. Where: The parade will roll on Hardy Street from 24th Avenue to 13th Avenue.
What: Jones College Treats in the Streets When: 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Where: Jones College football field
What: Oak Grove Primary School Fall Festival When: 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Where: Oak Grove Primary School
What: Zoo Boo 2019 When: Hattiesburg Zoo Where: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
What: Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J Trunk or Treat When: 3:30 p.m. to 5: 30 p.m. Where: 35 JM Tatum Industrial Drive
What: Zoo Boo 2019 When: Hattiesburg Zoo Where: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
What: New Covenant Harvest Festival When: 6 p.m. Where: Town Square Park
Thursday, Oct. 31
What: Ellisville Trunk or Treat When: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Where: Downtown Ellisville
What: Downtown Treats in the Streets When: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Where: Columbia Exposition Center
What: Vitalant Halloween Blood Drive When: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Where: 805 S 28th Avenue in Hattiesburg
What: Zoo Boo 2019 When: Hattiesburg Zoo Where: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
What: Cosmic Horror Halloween Party When: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Where: Southern Prohibition
What: Halloween House Party When: 8 p.m. to midnight Where: The Porter
What: Trick-or-Treat at the Market When: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Where: Downtown Hattiesburg Farmer’s Market
What: Trunk or Treat When: 6:30 p.m. Where: Saint Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
What: Halloween at Magnolia State Bank When: 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Where: 500 Central Avenue in Laurel
Did we miss your event? Email us at info@wdam.com so we can add it to our list.
