Laurel students making a difference through donations

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Students at one school in Laurel made a donation on Monday that will go a long way in helping members of the community in need.
America Reads Mississippi is donating canned foods and blankets to the Christian Food Mission and the Domestic Violence Women’s Shelter. The donations were made by students of the Laurel Magnet School of the Arts.
“Wow, this donation is wonderful,” said Rebecca Stewart with the Domestic Abuse Family Shelter. “We have so many children in our shelter this year, and we actually have two shelters. One in Laurel, one in Hattiesburg and for the school to call us and do a blanket drive where we’ll be able to give each of our children a new blanket is just wonderful.”
The Christian Food Mission runs entirely on donations, and representatives with the Domestic Violence Women’s Shelter said they’re always in need of everyday items for women looking to escape abusive relationships.
